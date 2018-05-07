Rudy Giuliani's Fast Talking Causes a Media Uproar

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss Rudy Giuliani's return to the spotlight since joining President Trump's legal team. In addition to comments regarding Stormy Daniels, Giuliani spoke in favor of regime change in Iran as the Trump administration seeks to address both foreign and domestic policy challenges.

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Vanessa Beeley — Journalist | Topic: The US Decision to Freeze Funding to the 'White Helmets'

Scott Edwards — Co-director Food & Water Justice | Topic: Scott Pruitt Scandals and Trump's Environmental policies

Antonia Okafor - Political Commentator & Campus Carry Activist | Topic: Takeaways from the Annual NRA Convention

Medea Benjamin — Co-Founder of Code Pink | Topics: Her most recent book, Inside Iran: The Real History and Politics of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Pearson Sharp — Foreign Correspondent for One America News | Topic: What Pearson Sharp saw while reporting from Syria

Late last week, news reports emerged that the US State Department had stopped sending funding to the group in Syria known as the 'White Helmets.' The controversial organization has come under scrutiny for their actions, and journalist Vanessa Beeley joins Garland and Lee to give her thoughts on this development.

The NRA held their annual conference over the weekend in Dallas, Texas. With the 2nd Amendment and gun rights set to be a major issue in the midterm elections, campus carry activist Antonia Okafor returns to Fault Lines to discuss the event and the major concerns expressed by grassroots activists.

For the final segment of the show, Garland and Lee talk with Pearson Sharp, a foreign correspondent for One America News, about his recent trip to Syria. Pearson spoke with local residents in Douma about the alleged chemical attack and shares what he learned while reporting on-the-ground in Syria.

