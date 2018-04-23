Still Not Over 2016 - DNC Files New Lawsuit

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the new lawsuit filed by the DNC against WikiLeaks, Russia, and members of the Trump campaign. Is there any substance to this action or is it little more than a public relations and fundraising ploy?

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Andrei Nekrasov — Writer and Director of the film, 'The Magnitsky Act. Behind the Scenes' | Topic: Bill Browder — The Man Behind the Trump Tower Meeting

Derek Hunter — Contributing Editor at the Daily Caller and Columnist at Townhall | Topic: The Deep State's Role in Trump/Russia

Tim Black — Host of the 'Tim Black At Night Show' | Topic: The DNC Lawsuit and Internet Censorship

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya stated that she has yet to be contacted by special counsel Robert Mueller. Writer and filmmaker Andrei Nekrasov joins the show to talk about his history interacting with Veselnitskaya and his thoughts on her portrayal by the media

As the Trump-Russia saga continues to drag on, more indicators continue to emerge which suggest that there has been an effort by some high-ranking government officials to sabotage the Trump Presidency from its onset. Derek Hunter, an editor at the Daily Caller and columnist at Townhall, recently wrote an op-ed on this topic, which he breaks down on today's show.

Many individuals in alternative and independent media have come under attack for their willingness to question official narratives. Tim Black is one of the voices who has been targeted for his work, and he returns to Fault Lines to discuss internet censorship and to give his thoughts on the new lawsuit filed by the DNC.

