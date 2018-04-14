What Needs to be Done to Ease Tensions in Syria?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan continue to discuss the rapidly evolving situation in Syria. What policies and actions can the Trump administration pursue to avoid a continued escalation and threat of major conflict?

Scheduled Guests:

Dr. Lina Murad [In-Studio] — Former Board Member with The Syrian American Medical Society

Holly "Hood" Harris — Urban Libertarian | Topic: Perspectives on Immigration

Elizabeth Vos — Editor-in-Chief of Disobedient Media | Topic: The Push for War in Syria

William Vaillancourt — Writer with a Background in Political Science and History | Topic: The Dangers of Our Current 'Tabloid Discourse'

Michael Krieger — Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com | Topic: Where is the Anti-War Alliance Regarding Syria

For the past week, Fault Lines has been closely monitoring events and statements regarding Syria. On today's show, Dr. Lina Murad, a former Board Member with The Syrian American Medical Society, comes in-studio to give her organization's take on the situation leading to a heated and impassioned conversation.

The emergence of social media has had major impacts on our political discourse including a shift from more careful consideration in commentary to impulsive statements and reactions. Writer William Vaillancourt recently wrote an op-ed on this topic, and he will join the show to give his thoughts on the importance of the written word in our political process.

For the final segment of the week, Michael Krieger of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com joins the show to give his take on Syria and those pushing for greater involvement in region. Given the gravity of the current situation, is now the time for a massive anti-war movement in America?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com