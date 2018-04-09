Breaking Down the Latest 'Chemical Attack' in Syria

Register
    Garland Nixon, Lee Stranahan
    0 0 0

    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss reports of the latest chemical attack to occur in Syria, this time in the city of Douma. Occurring just days after President Trump indicated a desire to exit Syria, what impact will this event have on the Trump administration's Syria policy moving forward?

    Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

    Charlotte Tschider — Affiliated Professor for the Mitchell Hamline School of Law | Topic: #Cybersecurity and Who Deserves Blame Regarding Facebook?

    James O'Neill — Geopolitical Analyst | Topic: The Rapidly Evolving #Skripal Story

    Luke Rosiak [in-studio] — Reporter at the Daily Caller | Topic: The ongoing saga of the Awan Brothers

    Ray McGovern — Former CIA Officer | Topic: Chemical Attacks in Syria

    Maram Susli — Member of Hands Off Syria (A Political Movement in Australia) | Topic: Syria

    Recent revelations about Facebook have brought massive media attention and scrutiny to both the tech giant and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg. While Facebook has made clear mistakes are members of the public also to blame for voluntarily offering up so much of their private data? Charlotte Tschider, an Affiliated Professor at the Mitchell Hamline School of Law and cybersecurity expert, joins Fault Lines to discuss these topics.

    The poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal remains a fluid news story as new details seem to bring more questions and uncertainty to the case. Geopolitical analyst James O'Neill recently wrote an article about what he refers to as the rapidly evolving Skripal story, and he joins the program to discuss his piece.

    One of the most buried stories of the past few years has been the ongoing saga of the Awan Brothers and the security threats they posed to members of Congress. Luke Rosiak has been the leading reporter investigating the Awan Brothers, and today he rejoins Garland and Lee in-studio to continue delving into this shocking scandal.

