What Are the Priorities of The "Divided States of America?"

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan will discuss the clash of priorities in the USA. The right and left agree that the establishment “over class” is blocking populist solutions, but may not always agree as to which solutions are best.

Meanwhile, rather than providing the public with information they need, the mainstream media hype conflict between the USA and the Russian Federation-the top two nuclear powers-without examining the underlying facts. Fault Lines fills the void with special guest Dave Collum, Organic Chemistry professor at Cornell University to explain the science related to the controversy over the Skripal case.

The hosts will also engage guests in discussions about immigration, Education and Criminal Justice Solutions, American priorities-as well as other top news and trending issues in the "Divided States of America."

Scheduled Guests:

Darlene Brown — CEO of DivineInspiration.org Topic: "Wednesday Wakeup"

Dave Collum Organic Chemistry professor at Cornell University

Anna Giaritelli — Immigration Reporter for the Washington Examiner | Topic: The Migrant #Caravan and the Government of Mexico w/ @Anna_Giaritelli

Tim Black | Topics: Education and Criminal Justice Solutions

Ali Alexander and Alex Phillips | Topic: The American Priority Conference — September in Washington DC

Andrei Nekrasov | Topic: Russian-American Relations and the #Skripal Poisoning

