Trying Times for the FBI

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan continue to delve into the facts of the UK nerve attack. While many in the media have been quick to draw conclusions, a number of unanswered questions remain.

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

John Carson — Associate Professor of History at the University of Michigan | Topic: What Does "Merit-Based" Immigration Mean? w/ @JohnC_Mich

Dwight Young — Candidate for Senate in Florida | Topic: What Constitutes an America First Agenda

Ivan Eland - Reporter from the Independent | Topic: US foreign policy toward North Korea

The term "merit-based" is often used when discussing who should be allowed to immigrate to the United States. John Carson, Associate Professor of History at the University of Michigan, joins Garland and Lee to talk about what merit-based immigration does and should mean.

The recent shooting by Nikolas Cruz refocused attention on the FBI when the failures of the bureau in the case came to light. Now, with new details coming out during the trial for the wife of the Pulse nightclub shooter, it seems that the FBI may have a mass shooter problem on it hands.

The prospective meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong-un would be a groundbreaking event should it occur. Today, Ivan Eland, a reporter from the Independent joins the show to give his thoughts on American policy regarding North Korea.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com