Italian Election Results - The EU's Newest Headache

Scheduled Guests:
"Ehsani" Gsaghir — Reporter on Syrian War | Topic: Update on the Situation in Syria
Andrew Spannaus | Topic: Italian Elections
Darlene Brown — Topic: Monday Motivation
Medea Benjamin | Topic: US / Saudi war on Yemen
Jim Bovard — USA Today Columnist & Investigative Journalist | Topic: The #Oscars and #Hollywood: Pawns for the Establishment w/ @JimBovard
Several groups continue to battle for power and territory inside of Syria. Garland and Lee examine some of these situations and consider whether there are reasonable policy decisions the Trump administration should implement.
One of the most under reported stories in the American corporate media has been the ongoing war in Yemen. Medea Benjamin of Code Pink joins the show to provide an update on the conflict and to talk about American policy in the region.
Last night, Hollywood had its night of glory with The Oscars. Today on Fault Lines, USA Today Columnist Jim Bovard gives his take on Hollywood, the media, and how these groups often serve the interests of the political establishment.
