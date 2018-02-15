Intel Agency Directors Testify in Senate Hearing

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan go through the days headlines and follow up with a brief discussion about the Obama Presidential Portraits. Additionally, DACA and the FBI/FISA process have dominated the news recently, and these topics will be highlighted on today's program.

Guests:

Will Krumholz — Writer at The Federalist | Topic: The FBI's Connection to the Clinton Campaign w/ @WillKrumholz

Jacqueline Luqman — Founder of Luqman Media | Topic Trump's Budget

Nancy Silberkleit — Archie co-CEO | Topics: Valentines Day Archie Style, "Rise Above" comics

Bob Driscoll — Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice | Topic: The FBI, DOJ, and FISA

Dustin Stockton — Political Analyst | Topic: Martial Law Effecting Tourism in Jamaica

Yesterday leaders from the Intelligence Community were in front of the Senate to testify about possible threats to the United States. What are the major issues these agencies are monitoring?

The DACA battle is ongoing and is being waged in both Congress and in the courts. Garland and Lee talk about these clashes and if there is a possible resolution that will be passed by Congress and signed by President Trump.

Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice Bob Driscoll returns to Fault Lines to break down the latest revelations regarding the FBI and DOJ. Have these agencies acted inappropriately and abused the FISA process?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com