Intel Agency Directors Testify in Senate Hearing

Will Krumholz — Writer at The Federalist | Topic: The FBI's Connection to the Clinton Campaign w/ @WillKrumholz
Jacqueline Luqman — Founder of Luqman Media | Topic Trump's Budget
Nancy Silberkleit — Archie co-CEO | Topics: Valentines Day Archie Style, "Rise Above" comics
Bob Driscoll — Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice | Topic: The FBI, DOJ, and FISA
Dustin Stockton — Political Analyst | Topic: Martial Law Effecting Tourism in Jamaica
Yesterday leaders from the Intelligence Community were in front of the Senate to testify about possible threats to the United States. What are the major issues these agencies are monitoring?
The DACA battle is ongoing and is being waged in both Congress and in the courts. Garland and Lee talk about these clashes and if there is a possible resolution that will be passed by Congress and signed by President Trump.
Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice Bob Driscoll returns to Fault Lines to break down the latest revelations regarding the FBI and DOJ. Have these agencies acted inappropriately and abused the FISA process?
