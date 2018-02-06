Dow Jones Suffers Largest Single-Day Point Loss Ever

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss yesterday's disastrous day for the stock market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped a record 1175 points far surpassing its prior worst day when it dropped 777 points on September 29, 2008.

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Randy Credico — Political Satirist, Radio Host, and Civil Rights Activist | Topic: Talking Julian Assange's Warrant Decision and Shifty Adam Schiff w/ @Credico2016

Niko House — Progressive YouTube star | Topic: THE PROBLEM WITH BERNIE ACCEPTING THE RUSSIA-GATE MYTH

James Corbett — Founder of CorbettReport.com | Topic: #PropOrNot and the True Modern-Day Propagandists w/ @corbettreport

Zach Haller aka "The Shirtless Pundit" — Online journalist | Topic: The FISA Memo

Steve Matteo — Writer | Topic: Historical trends in popular music culture

Betsy Rothstein [In-Studio] — Reporter at The Daily Caller | Topic: Talking DC Gossip w/ @betsyscribeindc

Julian Assange has been located at the Embassy of Ecuador in London since August of 2012. As a British judge rules on a bid to have Assange's arrest warrant dropped, the future remains very much in question for the founder of WikiLeaks. Assange's friend and political satirist Randy Credico joins Fault Lines to share his thoughts.

Later in the show, Garland and Lee continue to discuss the group known as PropOrNot with James Corbett who's site CorbettReport.com was a target of PropOrNot's ire. What can we learn about propaganda from PropOrNot, and what types of influence campaigns should we look out for in the coming months and years?

To close the show, reporter Betsy Rothstein of the Daily Caller returns to the program to chat with Garland and Lee about the latest in Washington DC gossip. What are some of the latest juicy scoops coming from inside the DC Swamp?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com