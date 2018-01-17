Disagreements Over Immigration Reform on Full Display

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk about the grilling DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen received from members of the Senate about President Trump's controversial comments last week. In particular, Senator Cory Booker made headlines for the strong words he used while addressing Sec. Nielsen.

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Dominic Carter — News Reporter for Verizon FIOS News | Topic: Analyzing Cory Booker's Political Career

Paul Porter — Music / Media Executive, Author Blackout: My 40 Years in the Music Business IndustryEars.com | Topic: Payola and the Politics of Music

Lucy Komisar — Investigative Journalist who focuses on Corporate and Financial Corruption | Topic: Global Financial Impropriety & Actions of HSBC

Dr Wilmer Leon (In-Studio) — Author, Radio Host, Professor | Topic: "When someone tells you who they are you should believe them" & did MLK want a color-blind America?

William Craddick — Founder of Disobedient Media | Topic: Iran and the Regional Conflict with Saudi Arabia & Israel

President Trump sent his physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, in front of the White House press corps to provide an update on the President's health. Dr. Jackson answered a myriad of questions from reporters and indicated that despite being overweight, President Trump remains in both excellent physical and mental overall health.

Garland and Lee are joined again on the show by investigative journalist Lucy Komisar. Lucy has spent significant time examining the actions of Bill Browder, and today she will discuss the general topic of global financial impropriety while focusing in on the activities of the bank HSBC.

The show closes by having a discussion with Disobedient Media founder William Craddick about Iran and their regional conflict with Saudi Arabia and Israel. What may come from the recent protests, and what efforts may foreign powers take to influence internal politics in Iran?

