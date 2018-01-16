Could Democrats Win Back Congress?

With more than 30 incumbent Republican Representatives and Senators deciding not to run for re-election will Trump's controversial actions put GOP control of Congress at risk?
Garland, Lee, and their guests will also discuss Trump's policies in the Middle East, Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy, Immigration, and other top news.
Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)
Darlene Brown CEO DivineEmpowerment.org | Topic: Tuesday pep talk
Ariel Gold Co-director CODEPINK. Organizer of campaigns for Palestinian Rights. | Topic: Trump and Israelm
Jacqueline Luqman Co-Founder of Luqman Media, Co-host of "Coffee, Current Events & Politics" and "Brick by Brick" | Topic: Dr King's Legacy
James Corbett | Topic: How To Engineer A Crisis
Susan Pai — Immigration Attorney | Topic: Immigration Law and the EB-5 Visa Program
Dustin Stockton | Topic: Arizona Senate Race
