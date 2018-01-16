Could Democrats Win Back Congress?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss how President Trump's policies and behavior are motivating the Democratic base.

With more than 30 incumbent Republican Representatives and Senators deciding not to run for re-election will Trump's controversial actions put GOP control of Congress at risk?

Garland, Lee, and their guests will also discuss Trump's policies in the Middle East, Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy, Immigration, and other top news.

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Darlene Brown CEO DivineEmpowerment.org | Topic: Tuesday pep talk

Ariel Gold Co-director CODEPINK. Organizer of campaigns for Palestinian Rights. | Topic: Trump and Israelm

Jacqueline Luqman Co-Founder of Luqman Media, Co-host of "Coffee, Current Events & Politics" and "Brick by Brick" | Topic: Dr King's Legacy

James Corbett | Topic: How To Engineer A Crisis

Susan Pai — Immigration Attorney | Topic: Immigration Law and the EB-5 Visa Program

Dustin Stockton | Topic: Arizona Senate Race

