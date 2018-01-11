Assessing US Policies in the Middle East

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss a variety of foreign and domestic issues including talking about policies regarding Iran, Israel, and addressing poverty in America.

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Danny Max — Morning News Anchor with KCOY in California | Topic: California Mudslides

Joel Segal — National Director, Justice Action Mobilization Network (Jammin) Former Congressional Staffer | Topic: Poverty in America

Alex Krainer — Author and hedge fund manager based in Monaco | Topic: Bill Browder

Alon Ben-Meir — Senior fellow at New York University's Center for Global Affairs | Topic: tensions with Iran

Dr. Annette Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician | Topic: Cancer

The death toll has risen to at least 17 from the California mudslides. Danny Max, a Morning News Anchor in Santa Barbara, California, rejoins Fault Lines to provide an update on the situation.

Garland and Lee also continue their analysis of US foreign policy specifically focusing on Iran and Israel. As much of the American corporate media pushes similar foreign policy narratives, what should the American people be keeping an eye on?

During the final hour of the show, regular guest Dr. Annette Bosworth from South Dakota joins the program to talk about cancer. Prevention, treatment, and caring for family members, what do you need to know?

