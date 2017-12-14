Revelations of Bias Plague Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Investigation

On this episode of "Fault Lines," hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the troubling evidence that FBI agents working on the Mueller investigation may have let their political biases compromise the investigation into the Trump Campaign's improper contacts with foreign interests-and possibly the investigation into wrongdoing by Hillary Rodham Clinton regarding her handling of sensitive materials.

Garland and Lee will also discuss the political landscape after the Alabama Senate Special Election, including Congressional Republicans' accelerated efforts to pass their massive tax legislation before newly-elected Senator Doug Jones can be sworn in. The hosts and guests will also analyze top news stories and issues including the relaunched Poor People's Campaign; the politics of sexual scandal; preventative healthcare; establishment media, censorship, failures, and abuses; and more.

Scheduled guests:

Joel Segal — National Director, Justice Action Mobilization Network (jamnetwork.squarespace.com) Former Congressional Speech Writer | Topic: Poor People's Campaign

Derek Hunter — Contributing editor at the Daily Caller | Topic: the politics of sexual scandal

Rob Kall — founder and editor of OpEdNews.com | Topic: independent media targeted by the mainstream / establishment media

Jacqueline Luqman — Co-Founder of Luqman Media, Co-host of "Coffee, Current Events & Politics" and "Brick by Brick" | Topic: mainstream media failures

Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician | Topic: Preventative Measures for Long-term Health.

Ben Garrison — Political Cartoonist | Topic: Drawing politically incorrect cartoons the mainstream media censors.

