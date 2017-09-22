Zuckerberg Talks Election; Black Lives Matter; Guest Austin Petersen

Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the war of words between President Trump and the North Korean dictator. Later in the program they talk about Middle East Peace, China, Black Lives Matter, and have Missouri Senatorial candidate Austin Petersen on air as a guest.

On this episode of ‘Fault Lines' hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan start the show recapping the days headlines before touching on the recent Morgan Freeman video. Then a caller about Benghazi sparks a discussion about the facts surrounding what occurred in Libya. Joel Segal joins the show to talk about prospects for peace in the Middle East.

In the second hour, Joel Segal stays on the line to provide insight into the Chinese government and Chinese Democracy movement. His segment is followed by Anne Sorock, President of The Frontier Lab, who comes on air to take a deep dive into the different elements of the Black Lives Matter movement. The hosts also touch on the Alabama Senate runoff and establishment vs. populist splits in the GOP.

In the third hour, "Fault Lines" hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan comment on Mark Zuckerberg's remarks about Facebook and the election. Then they are joined by Michael Krieger of LibertyBlitzkreig.com to discuss his recent article about the trend of decentralization. The show concludes with Austin Petersen, Republican candidate for Senate in Missouri, joining the show to talk about his plan to unseat Claire McCaskill.

