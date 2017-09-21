New Healthcare Bill; Earthquake/Hurricane Updates; Diabetes Awareness

Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill, talk with a guest in-studio about election reform, delve into DACA, and have Dr. Boz on the air to talk about diabetes.

On this episode of ‘Fault Lines' hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan recap the days headlines giving updates on recent natural disasters before being joined by Jacqueline Luqman who talks about dealing with corruption in the current political system.

In the second hour, the hosts touch on the events in Catalonia and have a conversation about Tennessee v. Garner. At the end of the hour, they are joined in studio by George Ripley to talk about election integrity and reform.

In the third hour, "Fault Lines" hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan are joined by Annette Bosworth who discusses Diabetes prevention and treatment. Former Dreamer Liana E. Montecinos who is President of the Latinx Law Student Association comes on air to discuss DACA and immigration. The show closes with a brief discussion about the leaked Lawrence O'Donnell meltdown tape

