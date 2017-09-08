Trump’s Debt Ceiling and DACA Deals With Pelosi and Schumer Stun Ryan

With Trump including Schumer and Pelosi in decision-making, are Democrats writing a new chapter in “The art of the deal”? Head scratching meets sketchy allegations of Russian interference and Facebook complicity. Will students attending college tuition for free have lasting political impact?

On this episode of "Faultlines" hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss Donald Trump's bipartisan deals with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer that leave Paul Ryan's head spinning.

In the Second Segment, Garland and Lee analyze the highly sketchy allegations of Russian interference and Facebook complicity regarding firms that "likely" operated out of Russia interfering with the 2016 election-in 2017.

In the third segment, "Faultlines" hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discus signature stories including the first students attending college tuition free or nearly tuition free in New York, Rhode Island, and San Francisco.

