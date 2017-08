Trump's New Tax Plan is Long on Rhetoric and Short on Details

Trump gives a speech on a sketchy new tax plan, Hurricane Harvey creates a soap opera style drama, Judicial Watch frustrated by the Trump Administration.

On this episode of "Fault Lines" hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan, discuss President Trumps speech outlining his new tax reform proposal.

In the second segment, they talk about the soap opera politics surrounding Hurricane Harvey.

In a third segment, "Fault Lines" hosts discuss Judicial Watch's frustration with Trump Administration secrecy.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com