Is the Senate Health Care Bill DOA?

In round one of today’s show, Garland and Lee talk about the Senate and their new healthcare bill that is already arnering opposition from inside the Republican Party. Is there any way out of the healthcare political catastrophe?

In round two, we will talk about President Trump's speech last night in Iowa that touched on healthcare, immigration and obstruction by the Democrats. Is the best place for President Trump in front of a large crowd?

In round three we'll have a roundup of news in the Middle East, including a deadly Taliban and attack in Afghanistan, Turkey and Iran coming to the aid of Qater and a new story about secret prisons in Yemen that the US and Saudis are behind.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com