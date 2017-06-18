Trump's Bold Move on Cuba

© REUTERS/ Enrique De La Osa Possible Consequences of Trump’s Anti-Cuban Turn

In round one of today's show, President Trump travels to Florida and announces he's reversing the Obama executive order on Cuba. Is this a bold step against repression or a step backward? And why is President Trump calling for the extradition of a convicted cop killer from Cuba so important?

In round two, President Trump tweeted out recently that he is under investigation over the firing of James Comey. Was this tweet heard around the world as a brilliant PR move or another blunder for the president?

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

Finally, in round three, it looks like additional troops will be headed to Afghanistan and some are wondering whether the military should be in charge of foreign policy, not just strategic decisions on the ground. We'll also discuss the latest offensive in the northern Syria city that may have killed a top Daesh leader.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.