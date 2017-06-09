Comey Day at the Senate

Former FBI director James Comay testified in front of the Senate this afternoon and now it's time to let the spin begin. Comey claims that the administration was untruthful about the reasons he was fired, while Pres. Trump's attorney is pushing back by calling Comey a leaker and nobody's really knows what John McCain was talking about. Lee and Garland go through the smoking ashes in round one of today's show.

In round two, soccer fans were upset after a Saudi Arabian team showed what they considered disrespect for the victims of the London terror attack and meanwhile on twitter, rocker Courtney Love went after a Muslim activist. Are these culture classes with Islam or something deeper?

And in the third round, why lies beyond "Fake News?" Lee and Garland discuss Fabricated News and talk about a recent interview with the father of that boy featured in that famous photo from Aleppo, Syria.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!



