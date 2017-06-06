The Saudi Coalition Turns on Qatar

Garland and Lee discuss the irony of Saudi Arabia accusing Qatar of supporting terrorism and whether the recent Trump visit played into the blow up of this Middle East feud.

They also talk about the London Terrorism attacks and how they might play into the upcoming British Elections.

Then they move on to how comedians Bill Maher saying the n-word and Kathy Griffin’s Trump severed head photo are connected.

