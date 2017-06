© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Trump Rescued US from ‘Disastrous’ Paris Climate Accord Obligations

Garland and Lee discuss the recent pattern of states choosing to act independently on issues such as climate change, immigration, health care, and marijuana law.

They move on to Mike Flynn's problems with lobbying for Turkey and the scourge of lobbying inside the DC Beltway.

Finally, Garland and Lee discuss the growing opposition to the Afghan conflict on both sides of the ideological aisle.

