Voter Fraud and Suppression in America: What Will Trump Commission Find?

Join Garland and Lee as they discuss the White House's new commission on voter fraud and voter suppression but critics say there's no evidence of fraud, only suppression.

In Round two, the firestorm over President Trump's dismissal of FBI director James Comey continues in the Senate today as the acting director McCabe testifying on threats to national security… but Garland and Lee ask if the Comey flak all smoke and no fire?

In round three, the Democrats culture of bullying continues as Education Sec. Betsy DeVos was heckled while giving a commencement address and a GOP congressman was shouted down in New Jersey. Is shutting down free speech all the Democrats have?

