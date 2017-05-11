Firestorm Erupts as Trump Dumps Comey

© East News/ AP Photo/Steven Senne Political Nightmare: Trump Opens Pandora's Box by Firing FBI Director Comey

Garland and Lee discuss the firestorm surrounding the unexpected firing of FBI Director Comey. Garland injects his law enforcement background and takes a unique position as he defends the actions of the Director.

President Trump hosted both the Russian Foreign minister and Ambassador at the White House today. Our hosts discuss the content and implications of this meeting.

Garland and Lee discuss the arrest of West Virginia reporter Dan Heyman. Heyman was arrested for repeatedly questioning HHS Secretary Tom Price about the GOP's latest healthcare initiative.

