Comey in the Hot Seat: Hot Issues or Hot Air?

FBI Director Comey testified in front of Congress again today and it was another dog-and-pony show. Garland and Lee break it down for you in round one, then in round two — Russia President Putin had a press conference with his Turkish counterpart; does it offer a prospect of peace in Syria and will the mainstream media tell you about it?

Finally, in round three, police shooting incidents are over the news: no charges in Baton Rouge, guilty plea in Charleston, a teen killed in Dallas and cops ambushed in Chicago. Whose lives matter — black, blue or everyone's?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!