Have Democrats Played the Protest Card Once Too Often?

In the first round, it's May Day and major protests are planned in Washington DC and across the country. These follow two weekends of large protests in the nation's capital. Garland and Lee discuss whether the Democrats are overplaying the protest card and whether any of this will have any effect on President Trump.

In the second round, they discuss the bipartisan budget deal reached over the weekend. Democrat Senate leader Chuck Schumer is already taking a victory lap. Should Republicans be nervous and haw Congress sold out To rumps agenda?

In the third round, it was a weekend of parties and backslapping in Washington DC as the annual White House Correspondents Dinner was held. The president skipped town to hold a rally in Pennsylvania – can the president take a joke, or is the joke on the establishment media?

