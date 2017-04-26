Is Ivanka Trump the Most Powerful Person in America?

© AFP 2017/ Brendan Smialowski 'Flawed Interpretation': Ivanka Trump Says Media Misunderstands Her Role in Syrian Airbase Attack

First Daughter Ivanka Trump got booed in German for defending her father, but a growing number of conservatives are also concerned about her increased influence inside the White House. Lee and Garland discuss that in today's first round, then in the second round, they look at the mixed messages from the Trump administration on the border wall, trade with Canada — are these growing pains or real confusion in the Trump White House?

Then in round three, the White House has turned down a records request about former nation security advisor General Michael Flynn… and a bipartisan due of Congressmen went after Flynn for his 2015 speaking engagement in Russia. Who's right, who's wrong and the question most Americans are asking themselves — who CARES?

