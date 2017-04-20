Trump & the Iran Nuke Treaty: His Latest Flip-Flop or the Art of the Deal?

The Trump administration says it is reconsidering sanctions against Iran – is this another foreign-policy flip-flop or a bold strategic move by the president?

In round two of the show: the Democrats poured millions into yesterday's Georgia congressional race but were unable to break 50% so is the election is going to run on. Is this a sign of things to come in 2018 or just media hype?

And in round three: Fox news is severing its relationship with longtime host Bill O'Reilly. Combine that with recent shakeups at the Blaze and Breitbart and Lee and Garland ask if right-wing media will be the new establishment or are they falling apart?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!