China Issues a Warning as the US and Korea Exchange Threats of War

As the US and North Korea exchange military threats, co-hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk about the Trump administration’s foreign policy and whether this showdown could turn into a dangerous and open ended war. They also discuss the recent press conference in which CIA Chief Mike Pompeo lobs a barrage of threats towards WikiLeaks and their founder Julian Assange. Are those threats confined to WikiLeaks or should all members of the press be concerned?

Then, Nixon and Stranahan talk about President Trump’s latest policy on defunding Planned Parenthood and discuss the fate of his flagship platform policy, the border wall.

