Tech Bloodbath

As volatility returns to the markets after months of calm, DOUBLE DOWN asks Rick Ackerman of Rick’s Picks, about what his charts are signaling for the tech sector. He had been looking at Apple as a barometer of markets but now he is staying focused on the dollar as it rips higher. Nobody can afford a strong dollar at the moment so that could cause trouble that could ripple through the economy. They discuss Warren Buffett’s move into gold and whether or not Tesla is overvalued . . . or, in fact, undervalued? Tune in to hear Rick Ackerman’s surprising take on what markets are pricing in for the US election. Thank you for listening to DOUBLE DOWN, enjoy!
