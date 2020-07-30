Double Parabolic in Silver

As the fiat fiasco continues to unravel as central banks unleash infinite quantities of ‘free money,’ DOUBLE DOWN asks precious metals expert, David Morgan if precious metals are telling us the money printing has failed. Morgan calls silver ‘the punisher’ getting revenge on the manipulators and money printers pushing unpayable debts and unlimited money onto the world. They discuss tech companies like Apple absolutely needing silver for their consumer products and so, as supply tightens, they may create a put essentially on the price as they are forced to buy silver at any price. As gold hits an all-time new high, there is no overhead resistance and so the upside is unlimited so tune into DOUBLE DOWN to hear what David Morgan sees on the horizon in monetary metals and the end of fiat.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)