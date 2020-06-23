Hyperinflation Experience

As Yale economist, Stephen Roach, predicts a dollar collapse and, thus, hyperinflation, DOUBLE DOWN talks to world traveler and geopolitical analyst, Nick Giambruno, about his experience with the monetary catastrophe. The unique thing about the US dollar is, of course, that, as the reserve currency, it is the primary global trade unit of account. What does a collapse look like in this context? They take a look at the local situation in Argentina where another debt default is roiling the economy. Tune into DOUBLE DOWN to hear what Nick Giambruno sees in the geopolitical and monetary cards.
