An Amazing Hurricane of Nonsense

As the financialized system continues to disintegrate and we see negative commodity prices following on last year’s negative interest rates, DOUBLE DOWN asks Craig Hemke of TFMetalsReport.com what it all means and what we can expect going forward. Hemke notes that we are seeing inflation in things you need to buy, deflation in things you want to sell. Partly this is due to the supply chain, which has been overwhelmed not only by oversupply but also by financialization so the Fed has no problem delivering credit and digital zeroes to Wall Street but the government struggles to send money to its citizens. Finally, they ask, “Are we in a post-oil era?” And, if so, what does this mean for oil and gold? Tune in to hear those answers and more.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)