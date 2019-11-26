A Brokered Convention

As billionaire Michael Bloomberg enters the race for the White House, people are asking whether or not the voter is interested in yet another billionaire in the White House? Randy Voller, the former head of the Democratic Party in North Carolina, tells DOUBLE DOWN that he believes the Democrats are headed toward a brokered convention and this is where Bloomberg sees a path to his nomination. They also discuss the warning from President Obama that the candidates are going too far left and that voters “don’t want to see crazy stuff.” Tune into Double Down to hear more on what Randy has to say about the latest in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

