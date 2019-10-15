China’s Gold Purchases

As China steps up their public purchases of gold, DOUBLE DOWN asks Craig Hemke of TF Metals Report what it all means in the context of trade wars and imperial decline. The conversation then turns to Rosneft pricing new oil contracts in euros and whether or not this is part of the same trend of de-dollarization as seen in the Chinese gold purchases. DOUBLE DOWN also asks Hemke what he makes of Mark Carney’s recent statements about the dollar needing to be replaced by an IMF administered synthetic cryptocurrency. Tune into Double Down to hear what Craig Hemke has to say on this and more.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com