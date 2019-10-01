Repo-Market Drama & Dollar Short Squeeze

On today’s episode of Double Down, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert talk to markets expert, Rick Ackerman of RickAckerman.com about the drama in the repo market.

As the US central bank steps in with over $100 billion in under two weeks to rescue the repo markets from catastrophe, DOUBLE DOWN talks to Rick Ackerman of RickAckerman.com about what the turmoil means. Rick believes this is part of his twenty-year-old prediction that there would be a short squeeze on the dollar as deflation takes hold. Why in this particular market did liquidity evaporate? There is no problem, for example, getting a mortgage, so why in the overnight lending market? Tune into Double Down to hear what Rick Ackerman has to say.

