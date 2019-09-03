Jay Powell: Enemy of the State?

On today’s episode of Double Down, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert talk to Alasdair Macleod of Goldmoney.com about President Trump’s rampage on Twitter against the US Fed.

As the central bankers engage in ‘beggar thy neighbour’ policies where slashing rates lower and lower and even into negative territory in the EU, Donald Trump has turned to Twitter to berate the slow response from the US Federal Reserve. Interest rates should be slashed by a hundred basis points, quantitative easing should resume, but they haven’t, and so, he asks, “who is our bigger enemy? Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?” At the same time, Mark Carney of the Bank of England has warned the world that we need to get off the US dollar standard. DOUBLE DOWN asks Alasdair Macloed of Goldmoney.com to explain the significance of these developments. Tune into Double Down to hear what he has to say.

