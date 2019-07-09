Will Two Empires Collapse Simultaneously?

As Mario Draghi, the head of the European Central Bank, receives a standing ovation from European leaders for promising more money printing, DOUBLE DOWN asks Charles Hugh Smith if the body politic can take much more of the wealth inequality that follows this money printing for the wealthy? Stock and property markets are at all-time highs, the wealthy continue to do well with the free money. With governments no longer serving the population or real economy outside of finance capital, can money ever trickle down to the bottom 95% of the population? And in a period in time when the US and China are beginning what could be a historical clash as one power wanes and one rises, what does the future hold for workers, investors and anyone in the world economy? Charles Hugh Smith predicts that, in fact, both the US and China are so systemically weak and entrapped by debt that BOTH may collapse at the same time. Tune in to hear more.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com