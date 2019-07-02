Gold in a Post-Fiat World

On today’s episode of Double Down, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert talk to David Morgan of TheMorganReport.com about the return of the gold bull market.

As central banks vow to keep printing money to rescue the banking system, has gold finally returned to its bull market rise which began in 2003? David Morgan believes that, as the resistance in place for the past five or six years has, indeed, finally been broken and that the technical indicators suggest gold could continue higher for quite a while. On the geopolitical and monetary front, the fundamental reasons for gold are even stronger at the moment. Morgan believes that gold could see bitcoin like movements over the next few years as the current fiat currency system begins to fall apart. We will all see history in the making. Finally, they also discuss silver and negative interest rates. Tune in to hear more.

