Telling a Story via BillBoard

When the financial crisis hit and banks were bailed out across the UK by taxpayers, one of those banks, the Royal Bank of Scotland, the allegations and parliamentary evidence has shown, became extremely aggressive in seizing assets of client firms. Neil Mitchell was the owner of one of those otherwise viable companies that was liquidated in this period. The bank was Royal Bank of Scotland and the asset-seizing unit was called The Global Restructuring Group. As the media has not taken much of an interest in the story, Neil Mitchell has hired a billboard on the highway between London and Gatwick Airport to let the British taxpayer know about the facts. Double Down hears his side of the story and finds out what Neil has planned for the future in pursuing some sort of justice, perhaps in America. Tune into Double Down to hear Neil's whole story.

