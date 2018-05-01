War: Making Quadrillionaires Out of Trillionaires?

As Donald Trump ramps up the missile throwing into Syria and the war rhetoric everywhere else, which defense contractors, stands to gain? Double Down talks to David DeGraw of ChangeMaker.media about a little-noted report by the US Department of Defense's own Inspector General, which uncovered $21 trillion in missing tax dollars. DeGraw says there is presently no idea where the missing trillions have gone but that the very first audit ever of the Pentagon may uncover some of it. He lays out the beginning of the pigs at the trough bonanza, starting way back with the National Security Act of 1947, which saw a major restructuring of the US military, and intelligence apparatus. Tune into Double Down to hear more from David DeGraw of ChangeMaker.media.

