Crypto Utopia in Puerto Rico?

On today’s episode of Double Down, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert talk to bitcoin entrepreneur,, ‘Crypto Kid,’ about his plans to move to Puerto Rico as a crypto blank slate.

As hundreds of cryptocurrency investors, entrepreneurs and wannabe crypto-billionaires descend on the hurricane devastated island of Puerto Rico for the zero percent tax rate, the tropical climate and the new crypto Utopia community, Double Down talks to ‘Crypto Kid,' one of the bitcoin entrepreneurs considering moving to the island. While others may move for the tax and climate reasons, ‘Crypto Kid' wants to ‘invent the future' and Puerto Rico could possibly be the place from which to do it. They discuss the merits of living in tree houses, investing in strength, not on lack of weakness and the DNA-like qualities of bitcoin and what that might mean for its evolution. Tune in to hear more.

