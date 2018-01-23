The Curious Case of Mexican Polls

As Mexico's leftist candidate, Lopez Obrador, pulls ahead in the polls, the mainstream neoliberal backing media is looking for someone to blame. Refusing to accept that perhaps voters do, indeed, have their own free will and agency, the likes of the Jeff Bezos-owned, Washington Post, insist only the all-powerful voice of Max and Stacy could convince any and all to vote in a manner that displeases beltway sorts. While Max and Stacy were surprised to learn they had caused a candidate they'd never heard of to gain in the polls, John Mill Ackerman explains the underlying economic dynamics on voters' minds as Mexico heads to the polls this summer.

