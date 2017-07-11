Grenfell Tower: A Monument to Margaret Thatcher

As the UK continues to reel from the fall out of the global financial crisis with austerity and political chaos continuing to pound the economy, Double Down talks to Joel Benjamin of CommunityReinvest.org.uk about the larger meaning of the Grenfell Tower disaster in the United Kingdom. Is the tower a fitting monument to Margaret Thatcher? Joel suggests it is, for this is exactly the sort of disaster set in motion by the deregulation and outsourcing at the heart of neoliberalism.

