As the American ruling class dives deeper into ever wilder conspiracy theories and the bottom 99% struggle to survive in the devastated former industrial rustbelt, who will step up to take the global economy forward? Double Down talks to Valentin Schmid about China’s new Marshall Plan for global trade development. Will the trillion dollars materialise? Will trade boom? What exactly is the Belt and Road Initiative? As the US and Europe retreat from globalisation is China's Belt and Road Initiative the beginning of a new era in global trade?

