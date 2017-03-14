The 'Sinister Side' of Central Banks' Cryptocurrency Plans

The most terrifying words in the English language: "I'm from the central bank and I'm here to manage the economy." Double Down talks to bitcoin journalist, Hannan Ismail, about the latest in the 'sinister central bank' cryptocurrency plans. Central banks have been trying to control the fallout from the financial disaster caused by the banks they allegedly regulate, can issuing their own digital currency solve the problem?

