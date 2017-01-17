Price Point Zero

The mainstream media appears to be in a meltdown, on a witch hunt for the purveyors of "fake news" who have undermined the alleged authority of the gatekeepers. Double Down talks to independent journalist, Tim Pool, about content, competition and the price point called "zero" driving the elite media into such a frenzy. Will throwing more money at the established press help them compete? Or will the guy or girl with a cell phone and a blog continue to dog them into the bankrupt conspiracy madhouse?

