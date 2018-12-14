Dorsey’s Myanmar Scandal, UN Migration Pact, Russian Bombers to Venezuela

The growing outrage over Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey’s recent vacation to Myanmar is driven by the false equivalency between a private apolitical vacation among the civilian population and a supposed political endorsement of the country’s military leadership.

This week's show starts off by explaining the strategic significance of Russia becoming the world's second-largest arms producer. Then it discusses the importance of the ongoing Russian-Indian naval drills and the progress that both countries are making on signing a military logistics agreement. After that, the next analysis covers the reason why Russia dispatched nuclear-capable bombers to Venezuela. Once that's done, the penultimate topic is the politically binding UN Migration Pact that 164 countries signed in Morocco. And finally, our top story of the week is the growing outrage over Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey's recent vacation to Myanmar.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com