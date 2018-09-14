Obama's Back, Venezuelan Coup Plot, Kenya & CGTN

Obama’s back just in time to campaign for the Democrats ahead of this November’s midterm elections, returning to the political spotlight to take potshots at the President right as the “deep state’s” war against him is intensifying like never before.

This week’s show starts off by talking about the Mainstream Media’s hypocrisy surrounding Merkel’s visit to Macedonia ahead of this month’s referendum on its name change. Then it takes a look at the outcome of last Friday’s first-ever 2+2 talks between the US and India. After that, the next topic is the implications of Kenya raiding China’s CGTN offices in the country and temporarily detaining some of its workers on suspicion that they were illegal immigrants, a provocative act for which it’s since apologized.

Once that’s done, the show then moves along to discussing the significance of the New York Times’ story alleging that US officials met with Venezuelan coup plotters. And finally, our top story of the week is the return of Obama at precisely the moment that the “deep state” is intensifying its war on Trump.

