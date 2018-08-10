RF Asks US to Co-Op in Syria, RF Journos Killed in CAR, Ecuador & the US

Russia formally requested that the US assist it with jointly stabilizing Syria, but America’s “icy reception” to this proposal threw cold water on the high hopes that the Helsinki Spirit will translate into something tangible anytime soon.

This week's program begins by talking about the importance of Ethiopia offering to mediate the lingering dispute between its Eritrean and Djiboutian neighbors. Then it describes the strategic motivation behind the Pakistani Navy's commencement of Regional Maritime Security Patrols in the northwestern corner of the Indian Ocean. After that, the show then shifts to covering the news that Ecuador plans to allow the US to set up a so-called "Security Cooperation Office" in the South American state. Once that's done, the next topic of discussion is last week's tragic killing of three Russian journalists in the Central African Republic. And finally, our top story of the week is the head of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff Valery Gerasimov asking his closest American counterpart Joseph Dunford to assist his country in jointly stabilizing Syria.

